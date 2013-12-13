* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,000 0,583-0,710 21,000 0,582-0,725 Gondal 19,000 560-0,688 15,000 556-0,701 Jasdan 4,000 565-0,650 4,500 563-0,667 Jamnagar 14,000 611-0,794 11,000 600-0,791 Junagadh 17,000 523-0,680 15,000 535-0,662 Keshod 10,000 515-0,660 10,000 524-0,652 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,710 0,602-0,725 0,583-0,690 0,582-0,702 (auction price) Market delivery 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 0,695-0,700 0,695-0,700 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 0,710-0,711 0,710-0,711 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,275 2,111-3,425 2,125-3,640 Sesame (Black) 0,105 3,100-3,682 2,945-3,665 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,770-0,857 0,710-0,824 Rapeseeds 050 590-614 581-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,320 1,320 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 628 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,900 1,360-1,365 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,910 1,380-1,385 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,420 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed