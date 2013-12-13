* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased further due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,710 0,602-0,725 0,583-0,690 0,582-0,702 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,795-0,800 0,690-0,695 0,695-0,700 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,810-0,811 0,705-0,706 0,710-0,711 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,800 1,230 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,310 1,320 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 600 606 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 622 628 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,900 1,360-1,365 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,910 1,380-1,385 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 22,200-22,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed