* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased further due to sufficient supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,601-0,710 0,602-0,725 0,583-0,690 0,582-0,702
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,795-0,800 0,690-0,695 0,695-0,700
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,810-0,811 0,705-0,706 0,710-0,711
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,790 0,800 1,230 1,245
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,310 1,320
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 600 606 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 622 628 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,675 2,675 4,050-4,060 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,900 1,360-1,365 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,910 1,380-1,385 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,420
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 4,210-4,215 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 22,200-22,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed