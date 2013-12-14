* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery
units.
* Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 0,584-0,715 17,000 0,583-0,710
Gondal 20,500 553-0,690 19,000 560-0,688
Jasdan 4,500 533-0,671 4,000 565-0,650
Jamnagar 15,000 608-0,780 14,000 611-0,794
Junagadh 14,000 545-0,671 17,000 523-0,680
Keshod 08,000 534-0,655 10,000 515-0,660
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,602-0,715 0,601-0,710 0,584-0,691 0,583-0,690
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,290 2,080-3,300 2,111-3,425
Sesame (Black) 0,060 3,090-3,582 3,100-3,682
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,775 0,770-0,873 0,770-0,857
Rapeseeds 020 560-597 590-614
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 1,230 1,230
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 596 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 618 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,675 4,020-4,030 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,915 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,925 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed