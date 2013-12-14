1. Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,602-0,715 0,601-0,710 0,584-0,691 0,583-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,310 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,675 4,020-4,030 4,050-4,060 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,915 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,925 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,210-4,215 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 21,700-21,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. 