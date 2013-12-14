1. Groundnut oil prices held steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,602-0,715 0,601-0,710 0,584-0,691 0,583-0,690
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 1,230 1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,310 1,310
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,675 4,020-4,030 4,050-4,060
Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,915 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,925 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,420
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,210-4,215
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,800-1,805 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 21,700-21,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery
units.
* Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 0,584-0,715 17,000 0,583-0,710
Gondal 20,500 553-0,690 19,000 560-0,688
Jasdan 4,500 533-0,671 4,000 565-0,650
Jamnagar 15,000 608-0,780 14,000 611-0,794
Junagadh 14,000 545-0,671 17,000 523-0,680
Keshod 08,000 534-0,655 10,000 515-0,660
