* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down on poor retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,500 0,585-0,690 15,000 0,584-0,715 Gondal 22,000 565-0,681 20,500 553-0,690 Jasdan 5,000 536-0,645 4,500 533-0,671 Jamnagar 16,000 590-0,761 15,000 608-0,780 Junagadh 17,000 534-0,676 14,000 545-0,671 Keshod 09,000 520-0,650 08,000 534-0,655 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,690 0,602-0,715 0,585-0,670 0,584-0,691 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,380 2,025-3,380 2,080-3,300 Sesame (Black) 0,120 3,050-3,615 3,090-3,582 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,480 0,713-0,825 0,770-0,873 Rapeseeds 040 570-600 560-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,910 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,920 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed