* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down on poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,500 0,585-0,690 15,000 0,584-0,715
Gondal 22,000 565-0,681 20,500 553-0,690
Jasdan 5,000 536-0,645 4,500 533-0,671
Jamnagar 16,000 590-0,761 15,000 608-0,780
Junagadh 17,000 534-0,676 14,000 545-0,671
Keshod 09,000 520-0,650 08,000 534-0,655
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,690 0,602-0,715 0,585-0,670 0,584-0,691
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,380 2,025-3,380 2,080-3,300
Sesame (Black) 0,120 3,050-3,615 3,090-3,582
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,480 0,713-0,825 0,770-0,873
Rapeseeds 040 570-600 560-597
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 1,230 1,230
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,910 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,920 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed