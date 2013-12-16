1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
4. Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,600-0,690 0,602-0,715 0,585-0,670 0,584-0,691
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,785 0,790 1,220 1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,310
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 593 597 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 615 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,910 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,920 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,420
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,955-0,960
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,800-1,805
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,700-21,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,500 0,585-0,690 15,000 0,584-0,715
Gondal 22,000 565-0,681 20,500 553-0,690
Jasdan 5,000 536-0,645 4,500 533-0,671
Jamnagar 16,000 590-0,761 15,000 608-0,780
Junagadh 17,000 534-0,676 14,000 545-0,671
Keshod 09,000 520-0,650 08,000 534-0,655
