1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. 4. Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,690 0,602-0,715 0,585-0,670 0,584-0,691 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,790 1,220 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,910 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,920 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,420 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,700-21,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down on poor retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,500 0,585-0,690 15,000 0,584-0,715 Gondal 22,000 565-0,681 20,500 553-0,690 Jasdan 5,000 536-0,645 4,500 533-0,671 Jamnagar 16,000 590-0,761 15,000 608-0,780 Junagadh 17,000 534-0,676 14,000 545-0,671 Keshod 09,000 520-0,650 08,000 534-0,655 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,690 0,602-0,715 0,585-0,670 0,584-0,691 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,380 2,025-3,380 2,080-3,300 Sesame (Black) 0,120 3,050-3,615 3,090-3,582 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,480 0,713-0,825 0,770-0,873 Rapeseeds 040 570-600 560-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 1,230 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,910 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,920 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,800-1,805 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed