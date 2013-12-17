* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 0,587-0,720 16,500 0,585-0,690
Gondal 21,000 556-0,685 22,000 565-0,681
Jasdan 4,000 557-0,643 5,000 536-0,645
Jamnagar 14,000 573-0,779 16,000 590-0,761
Junagadh 15,000 536-0,655 17,000 534-0,676
Keshod 10,000 525-0,634 09,000 520-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,601-0,720 0,600-0,690 0,587-0,695 0,585-0,670
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,200 1,980-3,285 2,025-3,380
Sesame (Black) 0,065 2,950-3,631 3,050-3,615
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,875 0,780-0,875 0,713-0,825
Rapeseeds 060 571-598 570-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,785 0,785 1,220 1,220
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 593 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 615 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,910 1,390-1,395 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,920 1,410-1,415 1,380-1,385
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,460-1,465
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed