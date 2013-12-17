* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,587-0,720 16,500 0,585-0,690 Gondal 21,000 556-0,685 22,000 565-0,681 Jasdan 4,000 557-0,643 5,000 536-0,645 Jamnagar 14,000 573-0,779 16,000 590-0,761 Junagadh 15,000 536-0,655 17,000 534-0,676 Keshod 10,000 525-0,634 09,000 520-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,720 0,600-0,690 0,587-0,695 0,585-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,200 1,980-3,285 2,025-3,380 Sesame (Black) 0,065 2,950-3,631 3,050-3,615 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,875 0,780-0,875 0,713-0,825 Rapeseeds 060 571-598 570-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,785 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 615 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,910 1,390-1,395 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,920 1,410-1,415 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,460-1,465 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed