1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien firmed up due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,720 0,600-0,690 0,587-0,695 0,585-0,670 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,785 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 593 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 615 615 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,910 1,390-1,395 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,920 1,410-1,415 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,460-1,465 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------Earlier Report----------------- * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. 