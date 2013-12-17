1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien firmed up due to low retail demand.
3. Castor oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,601-0,720 0,600-0,690 0,587-0,695 0,585-0,670
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,785 0,785 1,220 1,220
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,300
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 593 593 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 615 615 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,910 1,390-1,395 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,920 1,410-1,415 1,380-1,385
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,410
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,460-1,465
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 21,900-22,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil improved due to export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 0,587-0,720 16,500 0,585-0,690
Gondal 21,000 556-0,685 22,000 565-0,681
Jasdan 4,000 557-0,643 5,000 536-0,645
Jamnagar 14,000 573-0,779 16,000 590-0,761
Junagadh 15,000 536-0,655 17,000 534-0,676
Keshod 10,000 525-0,634 09,000 520-0,650
