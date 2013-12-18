* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,52,000-0,53,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,588-0,715 18,000 0,587-0,720 Gondal 20,000 572-0,702 21,000 556-0,685 Jasdan 4,500 550-0,670 4,000 557-0,643 Jamnagar 12,000 590-0,776 14,000 573-0,779 Junagadh 14,000 550-0,661 15,000 536-0,655 Keshod 10,000 533-0,632 10,000 525-0,634 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,602-0,715 0,601-0,720 0,588-0,698 0,587-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,220 1,991-3,150 1,980-3,285 Sesame (Black) 0,050 2,975-3,641 2,950-3,631 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,215 0,762-0,855 0,780-0,875 Rapeseeds 040 575-607 571-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,785 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 615 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,930 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,940 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed