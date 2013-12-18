1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,602-0,715 0,601-0,720 0,588-0,698 0,587-0,695 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,785 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 588 593 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 610 615 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:57 18Dec13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Dec 18 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,52,000-0,53,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,588-0,715 18,000 0,587-0,720 Gondal 20,000 572-0,702 21,000 556-0,685 Jasdan 4,500 550-0,670 4,000 557-0,643 Jamnagar 12,000 590-0,776 14,000 573-0,779 Junagadh 14,000 550-0,661 15,000 536-0,655 Keshod 10,000 533-0,632 10,000 525-0,634 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,602-0,715 0,601-0,720 0,588-0,698 0,587-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,220 1,991-3,150 1,980-3,285 Sesame (Black) 0,050 2,975-3,641 2,950-3,631 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,215 0,762-0,855 0,780-0,875 Rapeseeds 040 575-607 571-598 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,785 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 593 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 615 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,930 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,940 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Wednesday, 18 December 2013 14:57:47RTRS {C}ENDS