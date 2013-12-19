1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased demand from retail users.
2. Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,610-0,720 0,602-0,715 0,600-0,710 0,588-0,698
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805 0,680-0,685 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,815-0,816 0,695-0,696 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,785 1,250 1,220
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,310 1,300
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 591 588 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 613 610 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,420-1,425 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,410
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed