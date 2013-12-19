1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased demand from retail users. 2. Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,720 0,602-0,715 0,600-0,710 0,588-0,698 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805 0,680-0,685 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,815-0,816 0,695-0,696 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,785 1,250 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,310 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 591 588 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 613 610 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,420-1,425 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed