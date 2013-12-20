* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,500 0,601-0,700 15,000 0,600-0,720
Gondal 22,000 598-0,690 18,500 590-0,709
Jasdan 5,000 543-0,655 4,000 540-0,664
Jamnagar 16,000 605-0,791 15,000 608-0,775
Junagadh 15,000 540-0,674 16,000 545-0,653
Keshod 10,000 530-0,620 10,000 535-0,627
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,611-0,700 0,610-0,720 0,601-0,695 0,600-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,190 1,975-3,195 1,998-3,277
Sesame (Black) 0,055 2,930-3,594 3,011-3,611
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,100 0,820-0,878 0,765-0,868
Rapeseeds 010 580-597 580-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,805 0,800 1,260 1,250
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 591 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 613 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,935 0,930 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Castor oil BSS 0,945 0,940 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed