* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,500 0,601-0,700 15,000 0,600-0,720 Gondal 22,000 598-0,690 18,500 590-0,709 Jasdan 5,000 543-0,655 4,000 540-0,664 Jamnagar 16,000 605-0,791 15,000 608-0,775 Junagadh 15,000 540-0,674 16,000 545-0,653 Keshod 10,000 530-0,620 10,000 535-0,627 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,611-0,700 0,610-0,720 0,601-0,695 0,600-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,190 1,975-3,195 1,998-3,277 Sesame (Black) 0,055 2,930-3,594 3,011-3,611 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 0,820-0,878 0,765-0,868 Rapeseeds 010 580-597 580-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,800 1,260 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 613 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,935 0,930 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 0,945 0,940 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed