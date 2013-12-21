* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,000 0,603-0,711 17,500 0,601-0,700 Gondal 21,000 587-0,696 22,000 598-0,690 Jasdan 4,000 570-0,652 5,000 543-0,655 Jamnagar 14,000 611-0,803 16,000 605-0,791 Junagadh 17,000 532-0,689 15,000 540-0,674 Keshod 10,000 521-0,650 10,000 530-0,620 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,711 0,611-0,700 0,603-0,705 0,601-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 1,960-3,150 1,975-3,195 Sesame (Black) 0,060 2,850-3,570 2,930-3,594 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,440 0,741-0,873 0,820-0,878 Rapeseeds 005 575-600 580-597 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,805 1,270 1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 613 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,935 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,945 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed