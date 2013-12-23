* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,30,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,604-0,712 17,000 0,603-0,711 Gondal 22,500 600-0,685 21,000 587-0,696 Jasdan 5,000 553-0,666 4,000 570-0,652 Jamnagar 15,000 623-0,799 14,000 611-0,803 Junagadh 16,000 525-0,705 17,000 532-0,689 Keshod 10,000 524-0,640 10,000 521-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,606-0,712 0,605-0,711 0,604-0,706 0,603-0,705 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,220 2,650-3,100 1,960-3,150 Sesame (Black) 0,060 2,700-3,545 2,850-3,570 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,350 0,742-0,875 0,741-0,873 Rapeseeds 007 585-608 575-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,810 1,270 1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 591 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 613 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,930 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,940 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil label tin 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed