* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottoneed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,606-0,712 0,605-0,711 0,604-0,706 0,603-0,705
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,815 0,810 1,265 1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,310 1,310
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 594 591 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 616 613 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,930 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,940 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,435-1,440 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,420 1,420
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed