Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,10,000 versus 1,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,605-0,725 18,000 0,604-0,712 Gondal 20,000 562-0,712 22,500 600-0,685 Jasdan 4,000 524-0,658 5,000 553-0,666 Jamnagar 13,000 600-0,829 15,000 623-0,799 Junagadh 15,000 513-0,712 16,000 525-0,705 Keshod 10,000 500-0,663 10,000 524-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,607-0,725 0,606-0,712 0,605-0,716 0,604-0,706 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,650-3,100 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,700-3,545 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,320 0,740-0,842 0,742-0,875 Rapeseeds 050 580-610 585-608 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,815 1,265 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 591 594 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 613 616 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,915 1,380-1,385 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,925 1,400-1,405 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.