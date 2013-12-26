* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped ddue to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,000 0,622-0,720 15,000 0,605-0,725
Gondal 18,500 546-0,709 20,000 562-0,712
Jasdan 4,000 515-0,655 4,000 524-0,658
Jamnagar 12,000 611-0,806 13,000 600-0,829
Junagadh 14,000 515-0,719 15,000 513-0,712
Keshod 10,000 500-0,660 10,000 500-0,663
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,631-0,720 0,607-0,725 0,622-0,710 0,605-0,716
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,070 2,330-3,195 2,650-3,100
Sesame (Black) 0,060 2,850-3,531 2,700-3,545
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,760 0,744-0,816 0,740-0,842
Rapeseeds 020 570-600 580-610
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,805 0,815 1,255 1,265
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 612 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed