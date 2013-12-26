* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped ddue to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,000 0,622-0,720 15,000 0,605-0,725 Gondal 18,500 546-0,709 20,000 562-0,712 Jasdan 4,000 515-0,655 4,000 524-0,658 Jamnagar 12,000 611-0,806 13,000 600-0,829 Junagadh 14,000 515-0,719 15,000 513-0,712 Keshod 10,000 500-0,660 10,000 500-0,663 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,631-0,720 0,607-0,725 0,622-0,710 0,605-0,716 (auction price) Market delivery 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,070 2,330-3,195 2,650-3,100 Sesame (Black) 0,060 2,850-3,531 2,700-3,545 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,760 0,744-0,816 0,740-0,842 Rapeseeds 020 570-600 580-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,815 1,255 1,265 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,310 1,310 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 612 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed