* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottoneed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,631-0,720 0,607-0,725 0,622-0,710 0,605-0,716
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,815-0,816 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,805 0,815 1,250 1,265
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,310
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 587 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 609 612 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,420
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945
Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,700-22,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed