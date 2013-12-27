* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down on poor retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,51,000-0,52,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,621-0,715 16,000 0,622-0,720 Gondal 17,500 565-0,698 18,500 546-0,709 Jasdan 3,500 514-0,670 4,000 515-0,655 Jamnagar 10,000 605-0,781 12,000 611-0,806 Junagadh 16,000 537-0,705 14,000 515-0,719 Keshod 10,000 512-0,678 10,000 500-0,660 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,622-0,715 0,631-0,720 0,621-0,705 0,622-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,200 2,400-3,226 2,330-3,195 Sesame (Black) 0,065 2,700-3,575 2,850-3,531 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,520 0,692-0,792 0,744-0,816 Rapeseeds 030 580-608 570-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,805 0,805 1,250 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 609 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,875 1,360-1,365 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,885 1,380-1,385 1,400-1,405 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed