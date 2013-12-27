*Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottoneed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased on poor retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,622-0,715 0,631-0,720 0,621-0,705 0,622-0,710 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,805 1,245 1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 584 587 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 606 612 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,660 2,660 4,020-4,030 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,875 1,360-1,365 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,885 1,380-1,385 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,180-4,185 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed