* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,500 0,620-0,715 14,000 0,621-0,716 Gondal 18,500 558-0,687 19,000 544-0,690 Jasdan 4,500 527-0,661 4,000 532-0,675 Jamnagar 15,000 645-0,785 13,000 631-0,784 Junagadh 14,000 524-0,700 17,000 525-0,712 Keshod 10,000 515-0,660 10,000 518-0,675 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,622-0,715 0,622-0,716 0,620-0,708 0,621-0,706 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,205 1,980-3,100 2,400-3,335 Sesame (Black) 0,025 2,550-3,636 2,850-3,601 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,730 0,700-0,781 0,712-0,779 Rapeseeds 030 590-610 554-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,660 3,940-3,950 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,835 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,845 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Castor oil BSS 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed