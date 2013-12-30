* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,500 0,620-0,715 14,000 0,621-0,716
Gondal 18,500 558-0,687 19,000 544-0,690
Jasdan 4,500 527-0,661 4,000 532-0,675
Jamnagar 15,000 645-0,785 13,000 631-0,784
Junagadh 14,000 524-0,700 17,000 525-0,712
Keshod 10,000 515-0,660 10,000 518-0,675
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,622-0,715 0,622-0,716 0,620-0,708 0,621-0,706
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,205 1,980-3,100 2,400-3,335
Sesame (Black) 0,025 2,550-3,636 2,850-3,601
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,730 0,700-0,781 0,712-0,779
Rapeseeds 030 590-610 554-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,660 3,940-3,950 4,020-4,030
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,835 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,845 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil label tin 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,110-4,115 4,180-4,185
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Castor oil BSS 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed