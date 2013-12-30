* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,622-0,715 0,622-0,716 0,620-0,708 0,621-0,706 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,800 1,245 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 582 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 604 604 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,660 3,940-3,950 4,020-4,030 Castor oil commercial 0,870 0,835 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,880 0,845 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,120-4,125 4,180-4,185 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,445-1,450 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,465-1,470 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,600-21,700 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed