* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,612-0,720 16,500 0,620-0,715 Gondal 18,000 571-0,723 18,500 558-0,687 Jasdan 4,000 544-0,680 4,500 527-0,661 Jamnagar 13,000 623-0,765 15,000 645-0,785 Junagadh 15,000 515-0,709 14,000 524-0,700 Keshod 08,000 507-0,657 10,000 515-0,660 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,622-0,715 0,612-0,710 0,620-0,708 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,150 2,350-3,215 1,980-3,100 Sesame (Black) 0,095 3,030-3,605 2,550-3,636 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,520 0,750-0,842 0,700-0,781 Rapeseeds 005 565-600 590-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,800 1,230 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,290 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 576 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 598 604 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,870 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil label tin 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,390 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,120-4,125 4,120-4,125 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed