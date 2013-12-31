* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 0,612-0,720 16,500 0,620-0,715
Gondal 18,000 571-0,723 18,500 558-0,687
Jasdan 4,000 544-0,680 4,500 527-0,661
Jamnagar 13,000 623-0,765 15,000 645-0,785
Junagadh 15,000 515-0,709 14,000 524-0,700
Keshod 08,000 507-0,657 10,000 515-0,660
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,622-0,715 0,612-0,710 0,620-0,708
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,150 2,350-3,215 1,980-3,100
Sesame (Black) 0,095 3,030-3,605 2,550-3,636
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,520 0,750-0,842 0,700-0,781
Rapeseeds 005 565-600 590-610
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,790 0,800 1,230 1,245
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,290 1,300
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 576 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 598 604 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,870 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil label tin 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,390 1,400
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,120-4,125 4,120-4,125
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed