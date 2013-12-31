* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped on selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,622-0,715 0,612-0,710 0,620-0,708 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,795 0,800 1,235 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,290 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 578 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 600 604 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,870 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,410 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,120-4,125 4,120-4,125 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,600-21,700 21,600-21,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed