* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped on selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,615-0,720 0,622-0,715 0,612-0,710 0,620-0,708
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,795 0,800 1,235 1,245
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,290 1,300
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 578 582 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 600 604 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950
Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,870 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,880 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,410 1,410
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,120-4,125 4,120-4,125
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,600-21,700 21,600-21,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed