* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil eased due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,613-0,714 18,000 0,612-0,720 Gondal 16,000 590-0,703 18,000 571-0,723 Jasdan 3,500 540-0,656 4,000 544-0,680 Jamnagar 12,000 605-0,764 13,000 623-0,765 Junagadh 13,000 541-0,692 15,000 515-0,709 Keshod 07,500 505-0,650 08,000 507-0,657 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,714 0,615-0,720 0,613-0,705 0,612-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,124 2,236-3,192 2,350-3,215 Sesame (Black) 0,070 3,211-3,594 3,030-3,605 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,675-0,865 0,750-0,842 Rapeseeds 005 560-590 565-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,795 1,225 1,235 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,290 1,290 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 573 578 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 595 600 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,590 2,600 3,920-3,930 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,890 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,390 1,390 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,100-4,105 4,120-4,125 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed