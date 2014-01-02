* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 0,600-0,710 15,000 0,613-0,714
Gondal 17,000 581-0,724 16,000 590-0,703
Jasdan 3,000 510-0,645 3,500 540-0,656
Jamnagar 12,000 600-0,780 12,000 605-0,764
Junagadh 14,000 526-0,697 13,000 541-0,692
Keshod 07,500 511-0,640 07,500 505-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,710 0,615-0,714 0,600-0,690 0,613-0,705
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,150 2,000-3,250 2,236-3,192
Sesame (Black) 0,024 3,000-3,644 3,211-3,594
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,958 0,770-0,850 0,675-0,865
Rapeseeds 005 565-595 560-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,780 0,785 1,215 1,220
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,280 1,280
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 578 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 600 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,590 2,590 3,920-3,930 3,920-3,930
Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,890 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil label tin 1,400-1,405 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,380 1,380
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,100-4,105 4,100-4,105
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed