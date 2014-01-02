* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,610-0,710 0,615-0,714 0,600-0,690 0,613-0,705
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,775 0,785 1,205 1,220
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,280
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 578 578 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 600 600 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,590 2,590 3,920-3,930 3,920-3,930
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,890 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,395-1,400 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,390 1,400
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,100-4,105 4,100-4,105
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed