* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,710 0,615-0,714 0,600-0,690 0,613-0,705 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,785 1,205 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,280 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 578 578 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 600 600 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,590 2,590 3,920-3,930 3,920-3,930 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,890 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,900 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,395-1,400 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,390 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,100-4,105 4,100-4,105 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed