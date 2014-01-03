* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,598-0,695 14,000 0,600-0,710 Gondal 15,000 560-0,703 17,000 581-0,724 Jasdan 3,500 531-0,642 3,000 510-0,645 Jamnagar 10,000 600-0,771 12,000 600-0,780 Junagadh 13,000 525-0,682 14,000 526-0,697 Keshod 07,000 514-0,633 07,500 511-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,695 0,610-0,710 0,598-0,682 0,600-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 2,150-3,150 2,000-3,250 Sesame (Black) 0,067 2,710-3,600 3,000-3,644 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,517 0,725-0,780 0,770-0,850 Rapeseeds 010 570-600 565-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,775 1,200 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 575 578 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 597 600 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,590 2,590 3,920-3,930 3,920-3,930 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,870 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil label tin 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,100-4,105 4,100-4,105 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,770-1,775 1,770-1,775 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed