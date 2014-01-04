* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 0,598-0,700 15,000 0,598-0,695
Gondal 16,500 554-0,690 15,000 560-0,703
Jasdan 3,000 550-0,633 3,500 531-0,642
Jamnagar 10,000 608-0,752 10,000 600-0,771
Junagadh 12,000 541-0,677 13,000 525-0,682
Keshod 07,000 529-0,635 07,000 514-0,633
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,700 0,600-0,695 0,598-0,690 0,598-0,682
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,245 2,160-3,325 2,150-3,150
Sesame (Black) 0,020 3,000-3,686 2,710-3,600
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,707 0,725-0,808 0,725-0,780
Rapeseeds 005 540-590 570-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,770 0,770 1,200 1,200
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,270 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 575 575 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 597 597 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,580 2,590 3,910-3,920 3,920-3,930
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,865 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,385-1,390
Groundnut oil label tin 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,370 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,100-4,105
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,750-1,755 1,750-1,755
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed