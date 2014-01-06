* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,700 0,600-0,700 0,599-0,695 0,598-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,780 1,205 1,210 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 572 572 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 594 594 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,870 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,725-1,730 1,750-1,755 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,500-21,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed