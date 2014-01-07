* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,599-0,701 15,000 0,599-0,700 Gondal 17,000 534-0,716 18,000 545-0,719 Jasdan 3,000 571-0,660 3,500 556-0,670 Jamnagar 10,000 590-0,746 10,000 605-0,745 Junagadh 12,000 540-0,675 13,000 560-0,668 Keshod 07,000 512-0,630 07,000 535-0,634 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,701 0,600-0,700 0,599-0,695 0,599-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,130 2,200-3,315 2,125-3,212 Sesame (Black) 0,045 3,215-3,760 3,100-3,710 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,490 0,651-0,811 0,631-0,786 Rapeseeds 020 580-610 550-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,775 1,200 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 565 572 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 587 594 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,870 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil label tin 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,360 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed