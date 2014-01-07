* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 14,000 0,599-0,701 15,000 0,599-0,700
Gondal 17,000 534-0,716 18,000 545-0,719
Jasdan 3,000 571-0,660 3,500 556-0,670
Jamnagar 10,000 590-0,746 10,000 605-0,745
Junagadh 12,000 540-0,675 13,000 560-0,668
Keshod 07,000 512-0,630 07,000 535-0,634
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,701 0,600-0,700 0,599-0,695 0,599-0,695
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,785-0,790 0,785-0,790 0,675-0,680 0,675-0,680
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,800-0,801 0,800-0,801 0,690-0,691 0,690-0,691
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,130 2,200-3,315 2,125-3,212
Sesame (Black) 0,045 3,215-3,760 3,100-3,710
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,490 0,651-0,811 0,631-0,786
Rapeseeds 020 580-610 550-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,770 0,775 1,200 1,205
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 565 572 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 587 594 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920
Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,870 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385
Groundnut oil label tin 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,360 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed