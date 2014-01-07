*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,600-0,701 0,600-0,700 0,599-0,695 0,599-0,695
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,775-0,780 0,785-0,790 0,665-0,670 0,675-0,680
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,790-0,791 0,800-0,801 0,680-0,681 0,690-0,691
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,765 0,775 1,190 1,205
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,260 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 563 572 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 585 594 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920
Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,870 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,400-1,405 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,900-22,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed