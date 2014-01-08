* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,500 0,600-0,690 14,000 0,599-0,701 Gondal 16,000 560-0,702 17,000 534-0,716 Jasdan 3,000 553-0,664 3,000 571-0,660 Jamnagar 10,000 581-0,745 10,000 590-0,746 Junagadh 10,000 525-0,667 12,000 540-0,675 Keshod 07,000 523-0,625 07,000 512-0,630 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,690 0,600-0,701 0,600-0,680 0,599-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,775-0,780 0,775-0,780 0,665-0,670 0,665-0,670 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,790-0,791 0,790-0,791 0,680-0,681 0,680-0,681 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,220 2,400-3,305 2,200-3,315 Sesame (Black) 0,045 3,200-3,751 3,215-3,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,380 0,675-0,796 0,651-0,811 Rapeseeds 020 520-607 580-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,765 1,190 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,260 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 560 563 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 582 585 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil label tin 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,360 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed