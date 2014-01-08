* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,690 0,600-0,701 0,600-0,680 0,599-0,695 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,755-0,760 0,775-0,780 0,655-0,660 0,665-0,670 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,770-0,771 0,790-0,791 0,670-0,671 0,680-0,681 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,765 1,170 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,250 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 563 563 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 585 585 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,850 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,860 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,350 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed