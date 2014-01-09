* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down on sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 14,000 0,600-0,676 14,500 0,600-0,690 Gondal 15,500 577-0,689 16,000 560-0,702 Jasdan 3,500 565-0,657 3,000 553-0,664 Jamnagar 10,000 590-0,723 10,000 581-0,745 Junagadh 12,000 533-0,680 10,000 525-0,667 Keshod 06,000 525-0,639 07,000 523-0,625 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,601-0,676 0,601-0,690 0,600-0,670 0,600-0,680 (auction price) Market delivery 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 0,655-0,660 0,655-0,660 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771 0,670-0,671 0,670-0,671 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,170 2,425-3,240 2,400-3,305 Sesame (Black) 0,085 3,070-3,715 3,200-3,751 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,690-0,809 0,675-0,796 Rapeseeds 020 545-595 520-607 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,750 1,165 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 570 563 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 592 585 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,355-1,360 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil label tin 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed