* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,601-0,676 0,601-0,690 0,600-0,670 0,600-0,680 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,755-0,760 0,640-0,645 0,655-0,660 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,770-0,771 0,655-0,656 0,670-0,671 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,750 1,170 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,250 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 571 563 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 593 585 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,350 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,500-21,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed