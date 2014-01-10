* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Coconut oil moved down on sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 13,000 0,601-0,678 14,000 0,600-0,676 Gondal 15,000 586-0,690 15,500 577-0,689 Jasdan 3,000 550-0,645 3,500 565-0,657 Jamnagar 12,000 570-0,700 10,000 590-0,723 Junagadh 13,000 536-0,665 12,000 533-0,680 Keshod 06,500 512-0,634 06,000 525-0,639 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,602-0,678 0,601-0,676 0,601-0,671 0,600-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,275 2,222-3,240 2,425-3,240 Sesame (Black) 0,090 3,100-3,696 3,070-3,715 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,435 0,685-0,809 0,690-0,809 Rapeseeds 020 560-590 545-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,750 0,750 1,170 1,170 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 571 571 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 593 593 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil label tin 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,725-1,730 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed