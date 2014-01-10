* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
* Coconut oil eased on low demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,602-0,678 0,601-0,676 0,601-0,671 0,600-0,670
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,770 0,750 1,200 1,170
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,260 1,250
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 571 571 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 593 593 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,870 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,360 1,350
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,935-0,940 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,725-1,730
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,300-21,400 21,200-21,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed