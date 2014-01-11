. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,603-0,680 0,602-0,678 0,602-0,665 0,601-0,671 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,770 1,205 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,260 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 573 571 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 595 593 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,375-1,380 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,385-1,390 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,360 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940 Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,300-21,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed