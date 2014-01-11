. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,603-0,680 0,602-0,678 0,602-0,665 0,601-0,671
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,775 0,770 1,205 1,200
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,270 1,260
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 573 571 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 595 593 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,580 2,580 3,910-3,920 3,910-3,920
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,860 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,870 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,375-1,380 1,370-1,375
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,385-1,390 1,380-1,385
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,370 1,360
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940
Sesame oil 4,090-4,095 4,090-4,095
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,300-21,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed