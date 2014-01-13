* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,85,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,604-0,700 11,000 0,602-0,680 Gondal 12,500 563-0,715 13,000 575-0,696 Jasdan 3,000 523-0,665 2,500 524-0,637 Jamnagar 10,000 608-0,722 10,000 611-0,698 Junagadh 10,000 556-0,670 11,000 547-0,651 Keshod 08,000 554-0,657 07,500 540-0,630 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,700 0,603-0,680 0,604-0,695 0,602-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,240 2,450-3,225 2,200-3,220 Sesame (Black) 0,055 3,250-3,740 2,970-3,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,456 0,680-0,801 0,690-0,809 Rapeseeds 010 550-590 570-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,775 1,225 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,280 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 573 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 595 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,580 3,940-3,950 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,865 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil label tin 1,395-1,400 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,380 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed