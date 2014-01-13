* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,85,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,604-0,700 11,000 0,602-0,680
Gondal 12,500 563-0,715 13,000 575-0,696
Jasdan 3,000 523-0,665 2,500 524-0,637
Jamnagar 10,000 608-0,722 10,000 611-0,698
Junagadh 10,000 556-0,670 11,000 547-0,651
Keshod 08,000 554-0,657 07,500 540-0,630
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,605-0,700 0,603-0,680 0,604-0,695 0,602-0,665
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,740-0,745 0,740-0,745 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,755-0,756 0,755-0,756 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,240 2,450-3,225 2,200-3,220
Sesame (Black) 0,055 3,250-3,740 2,970-3,700
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,456 0,680-0,801 0,690-0,809
Rapeseeds 010 550-590 570-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,790 0,775 1,225 1,205
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,280 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 573 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 595 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,580 3,940-3,950 3,910-3,920
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,865 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380
Groundnut oil label tin 1,395-1,400 1,385-1,390
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,380 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,090-4,095
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed