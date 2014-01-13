* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Sesame oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,700 0,603-0,680 0,604-0,695 0,602-0,665 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,755-0,760 0,740-0,745 0,655-0,660 0,640-0,645 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,655-0,656 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,795 0,775 1,235 1,205 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,290 1,270 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 580 573 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 602 595 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,580 3,940-3,950 3,910-3,920 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,865 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,400-1,405 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,390 1,370 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,090-4,095 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed