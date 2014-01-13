* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil firmed up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,605-0,700 0,603-0,680 0,604-0,695 0,602-0,665
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,755-0,760 0,740-0,745 0,655-0,660 0,640-0,645
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,755-0,756 0,675-0,676 0,655-0,656
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,795 0,775 1,235 1,205
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,290 1,270
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 580 573 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 602 595 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,580 3,940-3,950 3,910-3,920
Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,865 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,390-1,395 1,375-1,380
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,400-1,405 1,385-1,390
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,420-1,425 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,390 1,370
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,090-4,095
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed