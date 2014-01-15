* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up on restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,85,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,604-0,700 12,000 0,604-0,700 Gondal 12,000 554-0,701 12,500 563-0,715 Jasdan 2,500 540-0,663 3,000 523-0,665 Jamnagar 10,000 610-0,710 10,000 608-0,722 Junagadh 11,000 545-0,678 10,000 556-0,670 Keshod 07,000 536-0,652 08,000 554-0,657 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,700 0,605-0,700 0,604-0,690 0,604-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 0,655-0,660 0,655-0,660 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,770-0,771 0,770-0,771 0,670-0,671 0,670-0,671 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,448 2,550-3,350 2,450-3,225 Sesame (Black) 0,050 3,234-3,734 3,250-3,740 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,484 0,650-0,792 0,680-0,801 Rapeseeds 070 575-600 550-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,795 1,240 1,235 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,290 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 580 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 602 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil label tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,390 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed