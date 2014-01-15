* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,700 0,605-0,700 0,604-0,690 0,604-0,695 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 0,655-0,660 0,655-0,660 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,795 1,240 1,235 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,290 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 597 580 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 619 602 1,020-1,025 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,865 0,865 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,875 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,395-1,400 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,405-1,410 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,425-1,430 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,400 1,390 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed