* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,606-0,701 10,000 0,604-0,700 Gondal 10,500 585-0,698 12,000 554-0,701 Jasdan 2,000 525-0,655 2,500 540-0,663 Jamnagar 10,000 619-0,723 10,000 610-0,710 Junagadh 10,000 532-0,690 11,000 545-0,678 Keshod 06,000 525-0,650 07,000 536-0,652 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,607-0,701 0,605-0,700 0,606-0,695 0,604-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,755-0,760 0,755-0,760 0,655-0,660 0,655-0,660 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,170 2,560-3,250 2,550-3,350 Sesame (Black) 0,016 2,750-3,699 3,234-3,734 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,721-0,795 0,650-0,792 Rapeseeds 100 585-608 575-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,800 1,230 1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 619 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil label tin 1,395-1,400 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed