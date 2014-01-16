MEDIA-eBay plans to close sale of India business to Flipkart in second half of the year - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,607-0,701 0,605-0,700 0,606-0,695 0,604-0,690 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,755-0,760 0,665-0,670 0,655-0,660 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,775-0,776 0,680-0,681 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,800 1,230 1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 594 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 616 619 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,865 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,875 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,395-1,400 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,700-21,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
SINGAPORE, April 21 Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday after dropping to a four-month low earlier in the session, pressured by plentiful global supplies. Soybeans ticked higher, recouping the previous session's decline, while corn edged up after dropping more than 1 percent on Thursday. FUNDAMENTALS * For the week, July wheat contract has given up almost 5 percent, the biggest weekly decline in eight months. Corn has lost 3.5 percent after gainin