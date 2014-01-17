* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,608-0,705 09,000 0,606-0,701 Gondal 10,500 597-0,712 10,500 585-0,698 Jasdan 2,500 538-0,671 2,000 525-0,655 Jamnagar 10,000 615-0,734 10,000 619-0,723 Junagadh 09,000 550-0,682 10,000 532-0,690 Keshod 06,000 543-0,645 06,000 525-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,609-0,705 0,607-0,701 0,608-0,696 0,606-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,665-0,670 0,665-0,670 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,680-0,681 0,680-0,681 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,190 2,620-3,240 2,560-3,250 Sesame (Black) 0,047 2,700-3,755 2,750-3,699 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,655-0,798 0,721-0,795 Rapeseeds 040 570-610 585-608 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,790 1,220 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 594 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 616 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil label tin 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed