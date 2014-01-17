1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,609-0,705 0,607-0,701 0,608-0,696 0,606-0,695 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,755-0,760 0,665-0,670 0,655-0,660 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,680-0,681 0,680-0,681 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,790 1,215 1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,300 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 594 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 616 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,855 0,855 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,865 0,865 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,380-1,385 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati Ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted