* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 09,500 0,607-0,702 10,000 0,608-0,705
Gondal 11,000 605-0,708 10,500 597-0,712
Jasdan 2,000 554-0,664 2,500 538-0,671
Jamnagar 10,000 602-0,721 10,000 615-0,734
Junagadh 08,000 540-0,675 09,000 550-0,682
Keshod 05,000 532-0,667 06,000 543-0,645
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,608-0,702 0,609-0,705 0,607-0,690 0,608-0,696
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,665-0,670 0,665-0,670
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,680-0,681 0,680-0,681
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,180 2,580-3,220 2,620-3,240
Sesame (Black) 0,040 2,850-3,765 2,700-3,755
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,340 0,750-0,782 0,655-0,798
Rapeseeds 005 560-600 570-610
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,775 0,780 1,210 1,215
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,290 1,300
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 612 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950
Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385
Groundnut oil label tin 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Castor oil commercial 1,455-1,460 1,465-1,470
Castor oil BSS 1,475-1,480 1,485-1,490
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed