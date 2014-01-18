* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,500 0,607-0,702 10,000 0,608-0,705 Gondal 11,000 605-0,708 10,500 597-0,712 Jasdan 2,000 554-0,664 2,500 538-0,671 Jamnagar 10,000 602-0,721 10,000 615-0,734 Junagadh 08,000 540-0,675 09,000 550-0,682 Keshod 05,000 532-0,667 06,000 543-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,608-0,702 0,609-0,705 0,607-0,690 0,608-0,696 (auction price) Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,665-0,670 0,665-0,670 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,680-0,681 0,680-0,681 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,180 2,580-3,220 2,620-3,240 Sesame (Black) 0,040 2,850-3,765 2,700-3,755 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,340 0,750-0,782 0,655-0,798 Rapeseeds 005 560-600 570-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,780 1,210 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,290 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 612 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,865 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil label tin 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,400 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,455-1,460 1,465-1,470 Castor oil BSS 1,475-1,480 1,485-1,490 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed