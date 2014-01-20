* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices wased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,607-0,690 09,500 0,607-0,702 Gondal 10,500 586-0,705 11,000 605-0,708 Jasdan 2,000 540-0,670 2,000 554-0,664 Jamnagar 12,000 590-0,723 10,000 602-0,721 Junagadh 07,500 550-0,664 08,000 540-0,675 Keshod 05,000 530-0,649 05,000 532-0,667 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,608-0,690 0,608-0,702 0,607-0,680 0,607-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,765-0,770 0,765-0,770 0,665-0,670 0,665-0,670 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,780-0,781 0,780-0,781 0,680-0,681 0,680-0,681 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,310 2,275-3,300 2,580-3,220 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,800-3,790 2,850-3,765 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,560 0,747-0,800 0,650-0,782 Rapeseeds 010 580-605 560-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,780 1,210 1,215 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,290 1,300 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 584 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 606 609 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,855 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil label tin 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,390 1,400 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Castor oil BSS 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed