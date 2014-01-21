* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Palm olien prices firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,65,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 09,000 0,607-0,690 10,000 0,607-0,690 Gondal 10,000 571-0,692 10,500 586-0,705 Jasdan 2,500 531-0,650 2,000 540-0,670 Jamnagar 08,000 614-0,705 12,000 590-0,723 Junagadh 08,000 520-0,658 07,500 550-0,664 Keshod 05,000 515-0,640 05,000 530-0,649 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,608-0,690 0,608-0,690 0,607-0,670 0,607-0,680 (auction price) Market delivery 0,745-0,750 0,745-0,750 0,645-0,650 0,645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,760-0,761 0,760-0,761 0,660-0,661 0,660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,215 2,800-3,244 2,275-3,300 Sesame (Black) 0,031 2,800-3,724 2,800-3,790 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,750-0,780 0,747-0,800 Rapeseeds 010 560-597 580-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,765 1,185 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,280 1,290 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 609 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,600 2,600 3,940-3,950 3,940-3,950 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,860 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil label tin 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,390 1,390 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Palm oil 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 4,125-4,130 4,125-4,130 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Vanaspati ghee 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Castor oil commercial 1,455-1,460 1,455-1,460 Castor oil BSS 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed